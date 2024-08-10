Amari Cooper Shares Surprising Response To Trade Rumors

The Cleveland Browns have had a fairly quiet offseason with little drama surrounding a team that has aspirations of a deep playoff run in 2024.

That might have changed with a recent Instagram post from talented top receiver Amari Cooper.

After reports surfaced that the Browns have the framework of a deal in place to ship Cooper to San Francisco in exchange for Brandon Aiyuk, the 30-year-old receiver posted a story to his Instagram page that surprisingly appears to confirm his interest in leaving the Browns.

ESPN Cleveland shared on Twitter an image of the response as Cooper wrote “lol I wouldn’t mind at all” as a suggestion that the 6-foot-1 Pro Bowler would be open to the trade.

Cooper initially held out of the veteran mandatory minicamp in June, pushing for an amended contract as he enters the final season of his five-year, $100 million deal.

Before the preseason training camp started, Cleveland coalesced to his demands and guaranteed the majority of his salary for this season while placing up to $5 million in incentives on the amended deal.

Cooper had been quiet during much of the Aiyuk trade rumors, and the team has not shared any insight into their interest in the San Francisco receiver publicly.

Aiyuk finished the 2023 season with 75 catches for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns, numbers that are comparable to Cooper’s 72 catches for 1,250 yards (a career-best figure) and five touchdowns.

The late-night reports suggested the Browns are now offering Aiyuk a higher compensation package to entice the receiver to sign a new deal and come to Cleveland.

