Friday, August 9, 2024
Insider Believes Tyler Huntley Will Be Second-String QB Against Packers

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 10: Tyler Huntley #2 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at M&T Bank Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

 

Earlier this week, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that quarterback Deshaun Watson will not play in the team’s first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers tomorrow.

Instead, Stefanski named backup Jameis Winston – a 10-year veteran of the NFL – as the team’s starter for a limited number of snaps on Saturday.

With Stefanski revealing both Winston and Watson’s roles for the first preseason contest, the question emerged as to who would be the first quarterback off the bench.

Insider Tony Grossi believes that another first-time Browns player will get that nod.

On Friday’s “The Reall Big Show” program, Grossi revealed who he believes will enter the contest once Winston is finished Saturday evening.

“I believe it will be Tyler Huntley getting the first call after him, and he and DTR (Dorian Thompson-Robinson) according to the coach will probably end up with equal number of reps,” Grossi explained.

Picking Huntley is not an indication that he has a better chance of getting the third quarterback spot over Thompson-Robinson, Grossi explained.

Instead, Grossi believes the Browns coaching staff will reverse the order for next week’s contest against the Minnesota Vikings as the team evaluates both players.

Huntley is the more experienced athlete as he played in 20 games during his four years in Baltimore.

The 6-foot-1 athlete started nine games while backing up Lamar Jackson.

Thompson-Robinson is entering his second season in the league after the Browns selected him in the fifth round last year.

The quarterback went 1-2 as a starter last season and played in eight total games as the Browns had several injuries at the position last year.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

