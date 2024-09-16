Amari Cooper’s Play Called Into Question After Jaguars Contest

For the past two years, the Cleveland Browns have had one consistent truth in the passing game: wide receiver Amari Cooper can catch whatever balls are thrown his way.

That was backed up by his performances in 2022 and 2023 as the now 30-year-old receiver has caught 150 passes for 2,410 yards and 14 touchdowns as a Browns’ athlete.

Yet this year has not been kind to Cooper.

In two games, the wide receiver has only five receptions on 17 targets for 27 yards.

Fans and analysts alike are now calling into question the steady wide receiver’s play after his less-than-stellar start to the 2024 campaign.

Analyst Laurie Fitzpatrick shared on X an example of Cooper’s inauspicious play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in a video where the wide receiver drops a very catchable ball with no defenders within 10 yards of him.

This offseason, Cooper staged a contract holdout for the first time in his professional career as he sought a long-term deal with guaranteed money.

Cleveland re-structured his existing contract, opting only to redo his current deal which expires at the end of the season.

Additionally, the wide receiver was heavily rumored to be available for trade as the team reportedly sought a deal with the San Francisco 49ers for wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

While the trade did not come to fruition, analysts are questioning if the offseason drama or his age has finally caught up to the consummate professional.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski believes none of that to be true, telling reporters after the game that “Coop’s a pro; he’ll be just fine” (via X).

After his rocky start to the 2024 season, can Cooper change the narrative surrounding him this season?

He’ll have his chance next week against the New York Giants to turn the page from this putrid start to the season.

