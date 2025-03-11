Browns Insider Calls Out Team For Not Re-Signing Former QB

The Cleveland Browns made the playoffs a few years ago with Joe Flacco at the helm.

Then, they didn’t even make him an offer to come back.

Flacco, who wanted to keep playing, signed a deal with the Indianapolis Colts, while the Browns signed Jameis Winston.

That’s why, now that they’re back in the market for a veteran quarterback, Tony Grossi can’t understand why they haven’t contacted Flacco about a reunion.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Grossi wondered why the Browns wouldn’t want Flacco back after he gave the team the most entertaining month in 25 years.

“If somebody would tell me what exactly they have against Flacco, who provided us the funnest month in 25 years of expansion, maybe I could accept it a little easier,” Grossi said.

Why won't the Browns bring back Joe Flacco? Both @TonyGrossi and @TheRealTRizzo would love to know the answer… pic.twitter.com/Sm01sFDz6D — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 11, 2025

Rizzo doubled down on his comments by stating that Flacco had lit the team and the fan base on fire, so there was no reason not to bring him back.

To add insult to injury, they’re now back to running Kevin Stefanski’s offense, a system in which Flacco went 4-1 down the stretch.

Granted, Flacco isn’t young, and he didn’t look good in the playoff loss to the Houston Texans, but he still gave this team the best brand of football they’ve played in quite a while, and he looked tailor-made to run Kevin Stefanski’s offense.

Some analysts claim the team didn’t re-sign him because he would’ve been a distraction and put some pressure on Deshaun Watson.

Flacco became a fan favorite, and the fans would’ve asked for him to start after watching Watson struggle mightily like he did.

They still have a chance to right that wrong, but it doesn’t seem like they’ll do it.

