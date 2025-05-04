Analyst Admits To Being ‘Stunned’ By Browns’ Draft Move

While many analysts projected Shedeur Sanders to land with the Cleveland Browns early in the draft, his slide continued until Cleveland finally selected him in the fifth round, well after his expected draft position.

The surprising move even left team insiders stunned.

Browns sideline reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala shared her genuine shock during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan.

“I’m stunned,” Kinkhabwala said in a radio interview. “It completely, absolutely blew my mind in every way possible, especially after they had taken Dillon Gabriel.”

What makes the selection particularly intriguing is that the Browns had already drafted quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round.

This decision has fueled speculation about who ultimately controlled the draft room when Sanders was bypassed earlier.

When questioned about head coach Kevin Stefanski’s involvement in the decision making process, Kinkhabwala responded carefully, suggesting complex internal dynamics at play.

Her measured response indicated organizational politics might have factored into the surprising draft strategy more than publicly acknowledged.

Both rookie quarterbacks now enter a wide open competition in Cleveland, a situation made more significant by Deshaun Watson’s absence.

It creates a genuine opportunity for the rookies, who will battle veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for the starting position.

As the Cleveland Browns attempt to navigate beyond the costly Watson contract situation, the quarterback competition emerges as the most compelling storyline surrounding the team heading into training camp and beyond.

