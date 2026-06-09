Denzel Boston Reveals Honest Thoughts About Shedeur Sanders

As a second-round pick from the 2026 NFL Draft, Denzel Boston hasn’t been with the Cleveland Browns very long. Yet, in that short amount of time, he has come to the same conclusion about Shedeur Sanders as many of his peers.

Though it may not always translate to results in practice or in games, Sanders has developed a reputation as a very good teammate who always brings a positive attitude to workouts. That particular intangible is usually very important to any starting quarterback, no matter his age.

Speaking earlier during the preseason workout period, Boston revealed his honest thoughts about Sanders, and he praised his demeanor and energy.

“Shedeur is a cool guy who brings high energy,” Boston told FOX Sports. “Whenever I see videos or clips of him, he always has high energy. He seems like he wants to be better each day, the way he works out when we’re in the facility and stuff like that. And he’s not afraid to help other people. Like, I remember we had a drill and he was like, ‘Hey, next time just take this up over here and I’m just going to launch that.’ And I was like, ‘All right, cool.’ He’s just showing up every day trying to get better. And he has a great attitude.”

Entering this week’s mandatory minicamp, Sanders is trying to keep the competition for the Browns’ starting QB job open against Deshaun Watson. The veteran took an early lead after some initial workouts, but Sanders reportedly is gaining on him entering this final gathering before training camp begins next month.

As for Boston, he has been impressive ever since he was drafted with the No. 39 overall pick. He has said that the fact he was passed over in the first round will serve as motivation during his rookie season.

Though his slide was not as dramatic as Sanders’ fall into the fifth round of the 2025 draft, the two young players do have that in common. Perhaps that is why they have developed a strong connection as teammates, though Boston has also shown chemistry with Watson, including a highlight-worthy catch at organized team activities (OTAs).

It was thought that the long pass was a good indicator of how Watson is a better fit for new head coach Todd Monken’s downfield passing attack. However, it’s also believed that Sanders may have an advantage once more intense practices that include contact begin.

Regardless, it’s an encouraging sign that Boston and Sanders have already developed some kind of rapport, should they ever find themselves trying to move the Browns’ offense during the season.

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