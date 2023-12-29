Browns Nation

Former NFL Superstar Criticizes NFL Teams For Passing On Browns QB Joe Flacco

By

Former NFL star J.J. Watt
(Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns reached a point of desperation.

Losing Deshaun Watson for the season, and at that point in the season, made them look everywhere for a solution at the position.

That’s when Joe Flacco came to rescue their season, and in hindsight, signing him was the best thing they could’ve done.

Flacco has been balling out and one of the best quarterbacks in the game since taking the reins of the team in Week 12, which is why NFL legend J.J. Watt took to Twitter to question all teams who weren’t interested in Flacco when he reached out to them.

Granted, Flacco didn’t look good at all with the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets, and he wasn’t exactly young, so one can understand why not many people thought of him as a legitimate option as a starter.

But there are more and more QB injuries as the years go by, and history has shown that having a proven veteran in the locker room could always come in handy.

Flacco was one of the most experienced quarterbacks available, and he could’ve given the Jets the veteran presence they needed when they lost Aaron Rodgers, but they chose to stick with Zach Wilson instead.

Now, the Jets are going to be watching the playoffs from home, all while the Browns will play at least a postseason game.

That’s why you should never underestimate the heart of a champion, and props to the Browns for taking a chance on a former foe.

Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

