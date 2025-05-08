Analyst Believes 1 Browns QB Could Be ‘Expendable’

The Cleveland Browns knew they needed to find a new starting quarterback.

Team owner Jimmy Haslam admitted that they had made a mistake when they went after Deshaun Watson, so even if he were healthy, his days with the team seemed numbered.

Then again, as much as an overhaul was expected, not many people saw them entering the season with four potential starters.

With that in mind, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report predicted that if the Browns had to part ways with one of their signal-callers, it would probably be Joe Flacco:

“Flacco will presumably serve as the Browns’ veteran bridge while they audition Pickett, Gabriel and Sanders for the future. However, if one of the youngsters emerges as a viable starter early in the offseason, Flacco could be expendable,” Knox wrote. “Flacco did help Cleveland reach the playoffs two years ago after taking over in the wake of Deshaun Watson’s season-ending shoulder injury. However, he’s 40 years old, and the Browns probably aren’t keeping four quarterbacks on their final 53-man roster.”

While Flacco is the only proven commodity they have right now, that also makes him the odd man out.

The team already knows what they can get out of him, and even if he were to lead them to a Super Bowl run, which seems unlikely, he’s not going to be a long-term solution.

They seem to be quite high on Kenny Pickett, who has yet to prove himself in the league but is over a decade younger.

They are reportedly enamored with Dillon Gabriel and his game, and he was the second QB on their board behind only Cam Ward.

As for Shedeur Sanders, even if they weren’t sold on him, he was still a projected top-ten selection and is younger.

The Browns’ QB room isn’t that impressive, and there’s also a chance that their quarterback of the future hasn’t even entered the league yet.

But if they want to figure that out, they will be better off giving the younger players a chance to prove their worth.

