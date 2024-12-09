Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, December 9, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Believes 1 Conversation Needs To End About Jameis Winston

Analyst Believes 1 Conversation Needs To End About Jameis Winston

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 08: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns signals at the line during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on December 08, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston has brought energy and passion to his team’s offensive huddle, and the results have been visible on the football field.

The Browns have been a better offensive team with him under center as Cleveland has accumulated 300 or more total offensive yards in five of Winston’s six starts, including Sunday’s 27-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Winston’s play has led analysts to believe the 30-year-old veteran should return next season, providing a bridge for the Browns until their quarterback of the future is ready to take the helm.

Analyst Ben Axelrod is not in the camp.

Instead, the analyst suggested that chatter surrounding Winston being the 2025 starter for the Browns should come to an end.

“Jameis Winston has been an upgrade from Deshaun Watson, but we can stop talking about him potentially being the Browns’ starter in 2025,” Alexrod said.

Winston has appeared in 11 contests thus far, completing 60.9 percent of his passes for 1,975 yards, 13 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

The veteran signal-caller has also fumbled the football four times thus far, resulting in two turnovers for the Browns.

His strong arm is his best attribute as he’s helped Cleveland create 22 plays that have gone for more than 20 yards, according to the NFL’s website.

But his turnovers have been plentiful and costly, as evidenced against Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Pittsburgh took the lead for good in the contest in the second period after Winston threw an interception deep in his territory, and the Steelers took a 10-7 lead immediately after the errant pass.

NEXT:  Myles Garrett Calls 1 Teammate 'Very Best At His Position'
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation