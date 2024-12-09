Myles Garrett Calls 1 Teammate ‘Very Best At His Position’

Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett knows a thing or two about being considered an elite player, especially after being named the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year.

He will often praise his opponents and teammates alike, but he saves his highest praise for special players, ones that make a difference on the football field.

That’s why his latest compliments for offensive tackle Jack Conklin hold so much weight.

After watching the Browns’ offensive line – and especially Conklin – hold Pittsburgh defender T.J. Watt without a sack for the second time this season, Garrett offered up strong words of acclamation for Conklin’s performance on Sunday.

“I mean, we’re just happy to have him back and healthy. When he’s still on the field and feeling good, he’s definitely one of the very best at his position. T.J. is elite at his position; he’s an animal. We definitely had some help for Jack, but at the times when we didn’t, Jack stood in there and was game for the challenge,” Garrett said.

The 30-year-old lineman is a two-time Pro Bowl selection who is in his ninth professional season.

After missing the first five games of the season, Conklin has returned to play in every game since Cleveland’s trip to Philadelphia during Week 6.

The offensive line was unable to keep quarterback Jameis Winston’s jersey clean the entire time as Cleveland allowed the Steelers to sack him three times.

Defensive tackle Cam Heyward was responsible for two of his team’s sacks on Sunday.

