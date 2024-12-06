Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, December 6, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Believes 1 NFL Team Can Be A Blueprint For The Browns

Analyst Believes 1 NFL Team Can Be A Blueprint For The Browns

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 09: Cleveland "Browns Backers" flag before the start of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles their season opener at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 9, 2012 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

 

The 3-9 Cleveland Browns have a lot of work to do over the rest of the season and the offseason to ensure next year goes much better than this one did.

Even though the playoffs are out of reach, the team still needs to come together and establish some momentum heading in the right direction.

Like most sports, the NFL is a copycat league, and one analyst believes the Browns could benefit from looking to emulate one other team that is tearing through the league this season.

Ken Carman of “The Ken Carman Show” on 92.3 The Fan said on Friday morning that the Browns could look to the Detroit Lions as an example of how to fix the team’s current issues, saying, “If the Lions win it…there’s a blueprint here.”

He added that if the Lions win, no matter how you look at it as a Browns fan, it provides hope and a blueprint, noting that “someway, somehow it can happen.”

Carman added that whether the team got lucky hiring Dan Campbell or if Jared Goff had a career renaissance, the Browns can get themselves out of the mess they are in if the Lions are able to do it the way they did.

Campbell and Goff represent the turning point for the Lions.

In their first year together, 2021, the team started 0-10-1 before things started clicking down the stretch, and it was off to the races from there.

Detroit has now won 11 games in a row for the first time in franchise history and is stampeding toward the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and every Browns fan should look to them and realize it’s possible the Browns can get to that point sooner rather than later.

NEXT:  Browns Are Working Out Notable Defensive Lineman On Friday
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation