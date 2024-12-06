Analyst Believes 1 NFL Team Can Be A Blueprint For The Browns

The 3-9 Cleveland Browns have a lot of work to do over the rest of the season and the offseason to ensure next year goes much better than this one did.

Even though the playoffs are out of reach, the team still needs to come together and establish some momentum heading in the right direction.

Like most sports, the NFL is a copycat league, and one analyst believes the Browns could benefit from looking to emulate one other team that is tearing through the league this season.

Ken Carman of “The Ken Carman Show” on 92.3 The Fan said on Friday morning that the Browns could look to the Detroit Lions as an example of how to fix the team’s current issues, saying, “If the Lions win it…there’s a blueprint here.”

"If the Lions win it…there's a blueprint here" @KenCarman tells @SportsBoyTony the #Browns could look to Detroit for an example of how to fix this 🏈➡️ pic.twitter.com/p16Ni6H1AN — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) December 6, 2024

He added that if the Lions win, no matter how you look at it as a Browns fan, it provides hope and a blueprint, noting that “someway, somehow it can happen.”

Carman added that whether the team got lucky hiring Dan Campbell or if Jared Goff had a career renaissance, the Browns can get themselves out of the mess they are in if the Lions are able to do it the way they did.

Campbell and Goff represent the turning point for the Lions.

In their first year together, 2021, the team started 0-10-1 before things started clicking down the stretch, and it was off to the races from there.

Detroit has now won 11 games in a row for the first time in franchise history and is stampeding toward the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and every Browns fan should look to them and realize it’s possible the Browns can get to that point sooner rather than later.

