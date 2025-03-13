Analyst Believes 1 QB Can Give The Browns A ‘Culture Change’

The Cleveland Browns have struggled to find their quarterback.

Some fans aren’t thrilled to hear that they’re going after Russell Wilson.

However, former NFL player Tyvis Powell, who played with him during his days with the Seattle Seahawks, believes he might be just what this team needs.

Talking on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” Powell claimed that Wilson was the kind of culture-setter this organization needed.

“I think the Browns need that type of leadership in the entire building, not just on offense but the entire team,” Powell said.

What the #Browns need is a cultural change, says @1Tyvis and believes his former teammate Russell Wilson can provide that https://t.co/sIBrwKGaMw pic.twitter.com/LzaCpQt64u — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) March 13, 2025

He raved about Russell’s will and determination and how he tried to keep his teammates focused regardless of the situation or the deficit.

He did question how Jerry Jeudy would feel about Wilson arriving in Northeast Ohio, given that they didn’t have the best on-field rapport.

At the end of the day, the Browns don’t have a lot of options right now.

They can go with Aaron Rodgers, but he has a long history of power struggles and controversies, which is the last thing the Browns need from their quarterback after the Deshaun Watson fiasco.

Or they can go with Russell Wilson, who’s clearly past his prime but is still a capable player and a respected figure.

Even at this point in his career, he’s going to be an upgrade for the Browns, and he could be a good mentor for whoever they get in the NFL Draft.

