Browns Warned Against Repeating Last Year’s Mistake

The Cleveland Browns are approaching training camp with a different mindset than last season.

The atmosphere has shifted from relaxed to urgent as the organization demands accountability at every level.

Last year’s camp carried the feel of a team that may have gotten comfortable after a playoff appearance and several lucrative contract extensions.

Zac Jackson of The Athletic recently mentioned how that complacency infected the entire operation and how the Browns must avoid that this year.

“Last year’s Browns jogged through what was probably the least competitive training camp I’ve seen. Many players were signed to rich long-term contracts, contributing to a fat-and-happy feel for a team coming off an 11-win season,” Jackson wrote. “This year, competition must be a driving force. Jobs are at stake at all levels of the organization, not just in the quarterback room.”

The quarterback situation naturally draws the most attention with Deshaun Watson sidelined indefinitely.

Cleveland’s options include Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, but the evaluation extends well beyond that key position.

Diontae Johnson faces scrutiny as a new wide receiver, and Dawand Jones must prove his worth on the offensive line.

Rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger is expected to make an impression, and even kicker Dustin Hopkins finds himself under the microscope after struggling through 2024.

The schedule provides no mercy for a team that will be finding its identity. Opening against the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions means every practice matters.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has added joint sessions with the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles to create real competition scenarios.

With eight open practices scheduled for fans, the spotlight will be intense.

This camp represents more than preparation for Week 1. It’s about discovering which players can handle pressure when everything matters.

