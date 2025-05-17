Analyst Believes 1 QB Gives Browns Best Chance To Win

The Cleveland Browns came into the offseason with nothing to look forward to at quarterback, given the fact that Deshaun Watson had torn his Achilles for a second time, putting his 2025 season and future with the Browns in doubt.

The Browns signed Joe Flacco, traded for Kenny Pickett, and drafted Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders to provide a litany of quarterback options for this season and beyond.

It has created quite the early QB controversy, but Xavier Crocker of Honor The Land recently revealed why he believes the choice for the Week 1 starter should be obvious.

“It’s a brutal first eight starts. That’s why I really hope we see Joe Flacco because I think it’s the true test to see where this team stands and what they’re capable of. … I feel like he gives you the best opportunity to go out there and win,” Crocker said.

Joe Flacco needs to be the QB leading the Browns through the BRUTAL start to their schedule. "It's the true test to see where this team stands and what they're capable of… he gives you the best opportunity to go out there and win." – @chefzae23 | #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/uq4XBnx3SU — Honor The Land (@honortheland) May 16, 2025

Cleveland does have a difficult first eight games ahead of a Week 9 bye on their 2025 schedule, a stretch that includes opening the season with the Cincinnati Bengals, then at the Baltimore Ravens, home for the Green Bay Packers, at the Detroit Lions, home for the Minnesota Vikings, at the Pittsburgh Steelers, home for the Miami Dolphins, and at the New England Patriots.

It’s hard to believe a last-place team could get a schedule like that, and throwing a rookie into that with an offense that scored the fewest points in the NFL last season wouldn’t be doing Gabriel or Sanders any favors whatsoever.

There is a reason Gabriel and Sanders weren’t first-round picks, so it’s wise to let them learn behind a veteran for a while.

Flacco helped the Browns reach the playoffs two seasons ago, and though he is 40 years old, he likely gives them the best chance to win early in the season as long as the offensive line can keep him upright.

