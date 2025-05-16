Analyst Names ‘Perfect Scenario’ For Browns This Season

The Cleveland Browns had an exciting 2025 NFL Draft, and now that the roster has a lot more clarity to it, fans will be hoping the organization has done enough to avoid a repeat of last year’s disastrous campaign.

The team is rebuilding, no matter how the Browns want to frame it, so expectations should be tempered, but one analyst recently laid out what the “perfect scenario” would be for a successful 2025 season.

Andrew Siciliano said that gaining some sort of clarity at the quarterback position is a major key.

“I think in a perfect scenario in December, the Browns are playing meaningful football with at least an idea of who their long-term answer could be (at quarterback),” Siciliano said, via 92.3 The Fan.

Joe Flacco is obviously not the long-term solution at 40 years old, and even if he opens the season as the starter, it would be a surprise to see him make 17 starts in 2025.

Kenny Pickett should have an opportunity to prove he can be the league’s next redemption story, but ideally, either Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders will get a chance to start at some point and prove whether or not they can be a franchise quarterback.

If nobody is the answer, the Browns have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft to try again.

It’s not the best situation, but there is a plan, and even if it doesn’t work out, having capital to go get their guy in 2026 is a fallback solution.

