Report: Browns Have Made A Decision About Trade Deadline Plans

After another rough loss in Week 7, the Cleveland Browns now sit at 1-6 and in dead-last in the AFC North standings.

Not only did the Browns lose to a division rival in the Cincinnati Bengals, but they also lost Deshaun Watson for the rest of the season after he tore his Achilles.

Just about nothing has gone right for Cleveland this year despite some optimism that they’d be able to compete for a playoff spot.

With a Week 8 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens looming, it seems that the Browns are destined for another loss which could prompt the front office to seriously consider trading away pieces to jumpstart a rebuild.

In fact, it appears that the league is already expecting Cleveland to become sellers at the trade deadline via Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda.com.

“League insiders tell me they expect the Browns to sell off pieces and collect draft picks for the future,” Pauline said This should hardly come as a surprise to people as the Browns are going nowhere and would be better off trying to offload some pieces and contracts to better position themselves moving forward. While players like Myles Garrett will surely be off-limits in trade talks, the rest of the roster should be up for grabs as there are several players teams will happily pay up for.

Za’Darius Smith jumps out as an obvious trade candidate as pass rushers are always in demand, but names like Dalvin Tomlinson and Greg Newsome could also end up on the trading block.

