Report: Browns Have Made A Decision About Trade Deadline Plans

After another rough loss in Week 7, the Cleveland Browns now sit at 1-6 and in dead-last in the AFC North standings.
Not only did the Browns lose to a division rival in the Cincinnati Bengals, but they also lost Deshaun Watson for the rest of the season after he tore his Achilles.
Just about nothing has gone right for Cleveland this year despite some optimism that they’d be able to compete for a playoff spot.
With a Week 8 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens looming, it seems that the Browns are destined for another loss which could prompt the front office to seriously consider trading away pieces to jumpstart a rebuild.
In fact, it appears that the league is already expecting Cleveland to become sellers at the trade deadline via Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda.com.