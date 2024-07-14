Browns Nation

Sunday, July 14, 2024
Analyst Believes Amari Cooper Will Stage Hold-In During Training Camp

By
HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns catches a pass against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.
(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

 

With the Browns just over a week from having veterans report for the team’s training camp, the talk surrounding the organization is focusing on what Cleveland is doing to end their contract negotiation stalemate with wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Cooper – who turned 30 years old in June – has reportedly requested both more money and multiple years on a new contract before he will return to the Browns for the 2024 season.

One analyst believes that Cooper will be back in the fold when the team’s training camp starts, albeit in a limited capacity.

On 92.3 The Fan, analyst Spencer Graham told listeners he believes the Browns’ star will conduct a hold-in to continue protesting his current contract, one that expires at the end of the season for Cooper.

“I feel like a hold-in could be what we see from (Cooper),” Graham said on his Sunday morning radio show.

Graham said that the hold-in would be a sign of progress, showing that the two sides are continuing to negotiate the deal and could be close to announcing an extension soon.

The analyst concluded that if the two sides were not close to striking the deal, Cooper would continue to hold out of the training camp despite the hefty fines the team could levy on the wide receiver for his absence.

Graham said that Cooper is a business-oriented player, possessing a workmanlike mentality which makes him a complete professional, leading to his conclusion that Cooper would be present when the team reports to training camp next week whether an extension is finalized or not.

NEXT:  Hanford Dixon Reveals Reasons To Be Excited About The Browns
