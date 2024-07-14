Hanford Dixon Reveals Reasons To Be Excited About The Browns

The Cleveland Browns were one of the most exciting teams in the league last season.

Despite having a revolving door at the quarterback position, Kevin Stefanski’s team managed to make it to the playoffs.

And while the outcome was disappointing, this team proved to be ahead of schedule and ready to take a big leap.

That’s why team legend Hanford Dixon is excited about the 2024 Browns and what they could accomplish.

Hanford sees many reasons outside of Myles Garrett to be excited about the #Browns defense. "We have four good cornerbacks. Za'Darius is gonna come back and play a lot better." – @HanfordDixon29 presented by: @drinkgaragebeer pic.twitter.com/pZix0scUjR — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) July 13, 2024

Talking on his show, he claimed that there were plenty of reasons to be excited about this team, particularly on the defensive side of the field.

And while Myles Garrett is obviously the best player on the team and its defensive anchor, he’s not the only star the Browns have on that end.

He believes Za’Darius Smith will come back better next season, adding that the Browns also have four very good cornerbacks.

Truth be told, it’s hard not to have faith in this defense.

Not only do they boast plenty of talented players but they also have arguably the best defensive coordinator in the entire league.

It’s hard to envision that Jim Schwartz will stay for much longer if he keeps this up as multiple teams could make a run at him to give him another opportunity to serve as head coach.

That’s why the Browns need to make the most of his stay and of this championship-caliber defense, and they have more than enough arguments to make a deep postseason run in 2024.

