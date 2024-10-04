Analyst Believes Browns Are Reverting To Old Habits

For the past quarter century, the Cleveland Browns have been a franchise that has struggled to maintain a winning culture.

Since the team’s rebirth in 1999, the Browns have made the playoffs three times and had a winning record four times with two of those instances coming under head coach Kevin Stefanski’s four-year tenure with the team.

Yet what analyst Tyvis Powell believes he saw out of the squad last weekend was an inability to break those old losing practices against the lowly Las Vegas Raiders.

Powell – a co-host on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” – said he believes the Browns reverted to their old losing way in the loss on Sunday.

“To me, it seemed like they resorted back to old habits,” Powell said, adding, “Kevin’s come in, and he’s had some successful seasons, but overall, it’s been losing seasons.”

.@1Tyvis says he sees a Cleveland #Browns team that are resorting back to some old habits pic.twitter.com/vvTruRcH3x — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) October 3, 2024

He said that the 2023 playoff season – one in which the Browns lost multiple starting quarterbacks over the course of the season – was an “anomaly” as Cleveland found ways to win ballgames despite their obstacles.

“It seemed like, no matter, we gonna win this game,” Powell said, noting, “I don’t care if we are down to our fifth string guy, I don’t care what they doing, we’re going to figure it out.”

Against the Raiders, however, Powell said that the tough, trash-talking manner in which the Browns carried themselves last year was not present in Las Vegas.

“When I watched them last week, I saw none of that; none of that at all,” Powell surmised.

NEXT:

Browns Offense Stands Alone With Unfortunate Stat