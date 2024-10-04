Browns Offense Stands Alone With Unfortunate Stat

The Cleveland Browns’ offensive line, once a cornerstone of the team’s success, has become a glaring weakness.

This deterioration has led to alarming consequences, with Deshaun Watson enduring 19 sacks in the early stages of the season.

A recent statistic from Pro Football Talk further underscores the severity of their struggles, emphasizing the urgent need for improvement.

The Browns stand alone as the only NFL team yet to achieve 300 yards of offense in a single game this season.

Browns are only team without 300 yards of offense in a game this season. https://t.co/w4P5P2Ei4U — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 3, 2024

This underperformance is particularly troubling given the substantial investment in Deshaun Watson.

Their closest approach to this stat came in Week 2 against the Jaguars, falling just short at 297 yards.

To make things worse, they’re averaging a league-low 3.86 yards per play.

The situation becomes even more perplexing when compared to last year’s performance under Joe Flacco, a last-minute addition who outperformed the current, highly-paid Watson.

The disparity is alarming: seven quarterbacks are currently averaging more passing yards than the Browns’ entire offense, while over 20 surpass Watson in passing yards per game.

Even in the rushing department, players like Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, and Jordan Mason are outpacing Cleveland’s ground game.

The Browns have a big opportunity in the upcoming matchup against the Commanders, whose defense ranks among the league’s worst.

However, this opportunity comes with it’s own challenge, as Jayden Daniels and the Commanders’ offense could pose a significant threat to the Browns’ defense.

