Colin Cowherd Urges Browns To Draft Ohio State Star

The Cleveland Browns hold one of the best picks in the upcoming NFL draft, and they have plenty of ways they may use it. Their No. 6 pick could be a franchise-changer, but the Browns need to decide who they will use it on.

In a piece for Fox Sports, Colin Cowherd didn’t pull any punches and urged the Browns to pursue Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate with the No. 6 selection.

In Cowherd’s view, Tate is exactly what the Browns need to help out Shedeur Sanders and allow the Browns kickstart their offense.

“Their receiving core is a mess. Shedeur Sanders is capable of throwing the ball down the field, but Jerry Jeudy is inconsistent: drop issues, maturity issues. Carnell Tate kind of feels like a can’t miss guy to me,” Cowherd said.

Few Browns fans will argue with Cowherd’s opinion, and many people think Tate is a perfect fit for Cleveland, especially right now. If the Browns want someone who will complement Sanders’ throwing abilities, it’s Tate.

He has the makings of an Ohio sports icon. He’s already impressed during his time at Ohio State and could easily make the trip to Cleveland and soon become a fan favorite.

Todd Monken is an offensive-minded coach who has said that his main focus is helping the Browns score more by any means necessary. Tate could be the key to making that happen.

If Tate is still on the board when the Browns are ready to use their No. 6 pick, they will likely seriously consider him.

NEXT:

Former Browns Coach Raves About Todd Monken