Browns Connected To Intriguing Defender In NFL Draft

With so much attention focused on the Cleveland Browns’ first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, it’s easy to overlook the fact that they have seven picks after that, which could bring great value to the team. Last year, each of the seven players they selected contributed in some way as a rookie, with later-round choices Carson Schwesinger, Quinshon Judkins, and Harold Fannin Jr. having particularly notable seasons.

This year, after likely addressing needs at offensive line and wide receiver, the Browns could switch their attention to some potential openings on defense. Cleveland could be looking for a cornerback and some depth on the line as well.

The Browns also have been connected to an intriguing defender in the NFL Draft, with analyst Lance Reisland extolling the virtues of Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham.

“Jaishawn Barham is a true hybrid. Off the ball on early downs, walk him up on the edge in pressure. Plays fast, violent, downhill. Explosive blitzer with range to chase. Immediate stud on special teams. Disruptive every snap. Built for a pressure front,” Reisland posted on X.

Jaishawn Barham is a true hybrid. Off the ball on early downs, walk him up on the edge in pressure. Plays fast, violent, downhill. Explosive blitzer with range to chase. Immediate stud on special teams. Disruptive every snap. Built for a pressure front. #Browns pic.twitter.com/3ndAJlkrci — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) April 10, 2026

Reisland has compared Barham to potential top-two pick Arvell Reese of Ohio State. However, The Athletic has Barham ranked as the No. 87 overall prospect in this year’s draft, while Pro Football Focus has him at No. 102. The Browns could use either the No. 70 overall pick in the third round or the No. 107 overall pick in the fourth round to add him, if they do not acquire additional choices in some type of trade.

Barham’s production fell off a bit in his final season at Michigan. He had just 32 combined tackles last year, after posting 66 combined tackles in 2024. He would bring a different skill set to the Browns’ linebacker group under new head coach Todd Monken and first-time coordinator Mike Rutenberg.

While Schwesinger showed sideline-to-sideline tackling ability in winning Defensive Rookie of the Year last season, and newcomer Quincy Williams has a speed and coverage factor that is hard to duplicate, Barham is a heavier player who can be used closer to the line of scrimmage and provide pressure as a pass rusher.

Coming from a very successful college program, Barham could provide the kind of value the Browns need from this draft in the later rounds.

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