Analyst Has Surprising Choice For Browns’ Best Pick At No. 2

Most reports have the Cleveland Browns taking Travis Hunter at No. 2.

However, until it’s official, anything can happen.

Other mocks have them going with Abdul Carter, and a handful of people believe they will trade down or make a surprising move.

Whatever the case, Cleveland.com’s film analyst Lance Reisland believes there’s only one right choice for the Browns.

In a recent appearance on the Orange and Brown Talk podcast, Reisland made a strong case for them to go with Mason Graham:

“Mason Graham for me is the guy and here’s why,” Reisland emphatically stated on the podcast. “When you look at defensive tackles as an offensive coordinator, defensive tackles who are elite in terms of their movement skills are so hard to block and there are very few guys who for me fit kind of the category that Mason Graham enters in terms of his ability to move.”

Some believe that Graham has the potential to be as disruptive a defensive force as Aaron Donald, and that’s a lot to say.

He’s much quicker, agile, and skilled than the average 320-pound human being, and his background as a wrestler gives him an edge in terms of balance and hand skills.

He projects as an elite pass-rusher at the position, not to mention his impressive ability to stop the run.

Of course, positional value says otherwise.

Interior defensive linemen don’t usually come at such steep selections, and as talented as he is, chances are plenty of fans would side-eye Andrew Berry if he were to take Graham at No. 2.

Just a handful of defensive tackles are actual game-changers, and while Graham most definitely has the potential to be one of those, there’s just too much at stake for the Browns; they can’t afford to mess this pick up.

Whoever gets Graham will get an absolute stud of a player.

It might just not be the Browns.

