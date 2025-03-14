Analyst Believes Browns Could Be On The Verge Of Big Move

While other teams make splashy headlines with major signings, the Cleveland Browns’ approach has been more calculated—restructuring contracts, creating flexibility, and positioning themselves for what could be a significant addition to their roster.

Jack Conklin’s contract restructuring on Thursday represents the latest piece in this puzzle.

The veteran offensive lineman agreed to a reworked deal that keeps him with the Cleveland Browns for the upcoming season while removing a year from his original contract.

This adjustment provides immediate cap relief for a team that appears to be creating financial wiggle room with purpose.

NFL analyst Emmett Golden sees these moves as potentially significant, particularly given the team’s recent meeting with a certain veteran quarterback.

“I look at it, unless I’m completely wrong, as an opportunity to open up some cap space, which makes me feel like the Browns are confident that they could get something done with Russell Wilson or somebody else, because the Browns have kind of been creating cap room as needed,” Golden observed.

The Browns have redone Jack Conklin's contract… does that mean they're up to something big??? pic.twitter.com/HqmlacApPh — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 13, 2025

The timing of Conklin’s restructuring has fueled speculation throughout Cleveland.

With Russell Wilson having visited the team’s facility, many believe these financial adjustments are setting the stage for his potential signing.

Wilson, now 36, demonstrated he still has something left in the tank during his partial 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After sitting out the first six weeks, he took over for Justin Fields and threw for 2,482 yards with 16 touchdowns against just five interceptions across 11 games.

Though the Steelers finished 6-6 under his leadership before falling to Baltimore in the playoffs, Wilson showed flashes of the playmaking ability that once made him one of the league’s elite quarterbacks.

If the Browns are indeed making a serious push for Wilson, they likely view him as a bridge option—someone who can provide stability and competence while they develop or search for their quarterback of the future.

NEXT:

Kenny Pickett Says He's Already Been Working Out With Browns WR