Analyst Believes Browns Could Make Major Draft Move

The Cleveland Browns are approaching a critical moment as the NFL Draft nears, and there continues to be growing speculation about what the team will do with its top pick.

While many have debated whether Cleveland should stay put and select the best available player, one analyst believes a different approach could be on the table.

In fact, there is increasing buzz that the Browns could make a significant move on draft night.

Speaking on Honor The Land, analyst Max Loeb believes the Browns could trade down from the No.6 pick.

“I think trade down is super, super, super real,” Loeb said.

"I think trade down is super, super, super real." #DawgPound@loebsleads sees a trade down from #6 as likely for the Cleveland Browns. pic.twitter.com/AOMJNeioc9 — Honor The Land (@honortheland) March 19, 2026

Instead, they could look to move back in the draft, acquire additional assets, and still land a player who fills a major need.

One position that continues to stand out is wide receiver.

The Browns have been linked to adding more weapons for their offense, and a trade down scenario could still allow them to address that need while gaining extra draft capital.

The Browns could still target a wide receiver in the middle to late portion of the first round.

Names like Denzel Boston and Omar Cooper Jr have been mentioned as potential fits in that range.

Both players bring intriguing skill sets that could complement the Browns’ current roster and provide a boost to the passing game.

The strategy itself makes sense.

By trading down, the Browns could maximize value, add more picks, and still address one of their biggest needs.

Of course, it all depends on how the draft board falls.

If the Browns see a player they cannot pass up at No. 6, they may choose to stay put. But if the opportunity presents itself, moving down could be an appealing option.

As draft day gets closer, it will be worth watching whether Cleveland potentially passes on a top tackle in the draft or makes a blockbuster move to trade down.

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Analyst Shares Strong Opinion On Browns’ Top Pick