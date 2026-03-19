Analyst Shares Strong Opinion On Browns’ Top Pick

After their recent free-agent flurry, the Cleveland Browns have certainly made some notable upgrades to the roster, but the wide receiver room remains untouched. Cleveland needs weapons in the worst way alongside Jerry Jeudy, and the lack of moves in free agency only adds more fuel to the fire that the Browns are angling to take a receiver high in the upcoming draft.

With the sixth and 24th picks, the common sentiment is that No. 6 will be a left tackle and No. 24 will be a receiver, but one analyst loves one receiver prospect so much that he isn’t against flipping that plan and taking him sixth instead.

Cleveland.com’s Lance Reisland shared on X that he is a huge fan of USC’s Makai Lemon. He believes he is the best receiver in the class and would bring a ton of “easy yards” to this offense that sorely needs it.

“I still have Makai Lemon as my WR1. His ability to get ‘easy yards’ is huge for a QB. Pre-snap, you can identify it, get the ball out quick, and build rhythm and confidence. Lemon consistently gives you that outlet,” Reisland posted on X.

I still have Makai Lemon as my WR1. His ability to get “easy yards” is huge for a QB. Pre-snap, you can identify it, get the ball out quick, and build rhythm and confidence. Lemon consistently gives you that outlet. #Browns pic.twitter.com/COihyyA0ek — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) March 19, 2026

Sixth is higher than most mocks have Lemon going, but we have seen receivers go off the board faster than expected year after year. If Lemon continues to emerge as the WR1 in this class, nobody would knock the Browns or even the New York Giants at No. 5 for taking him sooner than most believe he is projected to go.

The Browns have the luxury of being able to address left tackle at 24 as well if they take a receiver first. This is a fairly deep tackle class, and some mocks have Caleb Lomu, Spencer Fano, and Francis Mauigoa slipping down the board a bit.

It’s easy to project a tackle and a receiver in the first round because they are Cleveland’s most obvious remaining needs, but it’s still the draft and this team knows how to throw curveballs. Lemon at No. 6 would certainly be a curveball in its own right, but he fits a lot of what this offense needs.

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