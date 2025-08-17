Browns Nation

Sunday, August 17, 2025
Analyst Believes Browns Could Make Surprise Move With Joe Flacco

Analyst Believes Browns Could Make Surprise Move With Joe Flacco

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Analyst Believes Browns Could Make Surprise Move With Joe Flacco
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are expected to start Joe Flacco.

He hasn’t suited up to play in the first two preseason games, but he’s healthy and has always been in the lead for the job.

Nevertheless, Ryan Tyler still believes he could be on the move, although not because of his performance.

Talking on the Matt Fontana Show, Tyler argued that multiple quarterback-needy teams could use Flacco at the beginning of the season.

“I still think there is a legit possibility that Flacco gets traded over Pickett,” Tyler said.

He talked about the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams as two teams that could potentially be looking for a bridge quarterback to keep them afloat while their starters nurse their injuries in the first month of the season or so.

That’s why he still hasn’t given up on Kenny Pickett potentially being the starter in Week 1.

That makes some sense, but that would also mean that the Browns may not want to compete at all this season.

Pickett has missed some time with an injury, and he’s not fully healthy yet.

Moreover, it’s hard to believe that soon-to-be 41-year-old Joe Flacco will draw a big trade package in return, even if other teams are in desperate need of a veteran quarterback.

Whatever the case, the Browns should reconsider their stance of rolling into the season with four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster.

And even though Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders may not be ready to take the field as rookies, it seems like either Pickett or Flacco will be the odd man out at some point.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation