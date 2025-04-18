Analyst Believes Browns Could Make Surprising Draft Day QB Decision

The Cleveland Browns need to get a young quarterback.

Most reports state that they won’t do so in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, or at least not with their No. 2 pick.

They’re reportedly inching closer to taking Travis Hunter instead, and they will likely take a quarterback in the second round or trade back up into the first round to do so.

With that in mind, Marcus Mosher of “The 33rd Team” believes that they could take Jalen Milroe as the 3rd quarterback off the board in the draft, even ahead of Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart.

“Don’t be surprised if Milroe ends up jumping ahead of Sanders or Dart by the time we get to next Thursday night. The Browns feel like an especially good fit for Milroe, considering his former offensive coordinator at Alabama, Tommy Rees, is now the offensive coordinator in Cleveland. The Browns are a play-action-heavy team, and having a quarterback who can make plays with his legs would drastically improve the offense,” Mosher wrote. “At this point, it would be a minor shock if Milroe isn’t selected in the first 40 picks of the NFL Draft. But just how high could he go? That remains to be seen.”

Drafting Milroe ahead of Sanders or Dart would certainly be a surprise, no matter where it happens in the draft.

Milroe has been a very polarizing prospect for most of the pre-draft process.

There are some major doubts about his accuracy and overall mechanics, but he’s been very good on deep passes and is the best scrambling quarterback entering the league this season.

Also, his obvious ties to Tommy Rees make him a strong choice here.

There have been multiple rumors about the Browns being ready to trade up from No. 33 and get a signal-caller in the first round.

But possibly trading up to draft Milroe ahead of Sanders or Dart would certainly turn plenty of heads.

NEXT:

Video Shows Myles Garrett Working Out With Texans Star