Video Shows Myles Garrett Working Out With Texans Star

There was a time during the offseason when it seemed like the Cleveland Browns were going to lose Myles Garrett.

Garrett was frustrated with the team’s on-field performance over the past few years and he was looking for a way out.

Thankfully for fans, Garrett ended up sticking around, signing a massive contract that ties him to the team for the foreseeable future.

Garrett is locked in from a contractual perspective, but he appears to be in some of the best shape of his life.

Dov Kleiman shared a video on X of Garrett working out alongside third-year defender Will Anderson, crushing him in the speed portion of their workout.

Elite: Texans DE Will Anderson Jr. has been training nonstop with Browns superstar DE Myles Garrett 👀 Anderson is going to be a PROBLEM next season. pic.twitter.com/6vOvlqjadx — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 17, 2025

For Garrett to outpace a player six years younger than him is impressive, and it shows that he’s ready to make a big impact on the Browns this season.

Garrett is ready, but the Browns still have plenty of work to do on the defensive side of the ball if they want any chance of competing in the AFC North and making it into the playoffs.

The upcoming draft will say a lot about how they feel about the state of their defense, and how confident they are in Garrett to be their primary leader on the line.

If they take a player like Abdul Carter, for instance, one of the most promising edge-rushers in years, it would only help Garrett’s case and make their line that much better.

