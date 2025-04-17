Analyst Believes Browns Could Shock Everyone With No. 2 Pick

The Cleveland Browns have a big decision to make in the coming days.

Having the No. 2 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft comes with a lot of pressure and responsibility, as fans are counting on them to make the right pick.

The Browns, unfortunately for fans and the organization, haven’t always been the best when it comes to the first round of the draft, as they’ve had several misses over the past decade.

Myles Garrett ended up being a fantastic selection, but other than that, things haven’t been so positive for the Browns.

With that in mind, there has been a lot of discourse and discussion about what direction the Browns should go on draft night and what position they should take.

Recent analysis has indicated that they are leaning towards Travis Hunter, adding a dual-threat player to their roster, but some people still believe the team is going after a quarterback, including analyst Dalton Wasserman of PFF.

Wasserman indicated that the Browns could make a surprising move and take Jaxson Dart at No. 2, a player who has certainly been on the rise in recent draft conversations.

“Jaxson Dart’s draft stock might be the toughest to pin down in this class. If the Browns view him as their guy, they could opt to wait until the top of the second round to make their move. But if they’re truly sold — especially on the back of his FBS-best 91.9 passing grade in 2024 — they might not be able to resist pulling the trigger at No. 2 overall,” Wasserman said.

A few weeks ago, it was assumed that Dart would still be available in the second round, but with the recent conversation around him, he might not make it out of the first round.

With that in mind, they’ll have to decide if they like Dart enough to take a swing on him early, or just hope and pray that he falls to them in the second round.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals When Browns Could Sign Nick Chubb