Browns Earn Major Nod In NFL Draft Power Rankings

The Cleveland Browns are one of the most well-stocked teams when it comes to the 2026 NFL Draft. Now, general manager Andrew Berry has to make the most of this next rookie class to potentially save his job again.

Berry orchestrated a trade down last year that will pay dividends for the Browns this time. With the No. 6 and No. 24 overall picks, Cleveland should be able to move up or down if it so desires. Or, they could stand pat and address their needs at wide receiver and offensive lineman.

Based on their available capital, front office make-up, and roster urgency, the Browns have earned a major nod in the NFL Draft power rankings by CBS Sports, coming in at No. 2 behind only the New York Jets.

“The Browns hold nine selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, including two first-round picks and three in the top 40. The extra first-rounder comes from Jacksonville via the Travis Hunter trade. It feels like the Browns and Andrew Berry are always wheeling and dealing. The Browns have lost at least 12 games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2017, despite fielding the No. 2 defense in the NFL. Berry survived another year, but I would say he’s on the hot seat. He put together arguably the best draft class in the NFL last year, but how much more losing can his team really do?” Jordan Dajani wrote.

Cleveland could have been in an even better spot had it not won the final two games of last season. If the Browns had earned the No. 1 overall pick and the chance to select quarterback Fernando Mendoza, they would not have to be thinking about potential trades for this year, or for the 2027 NFL Draft.

Instead, at No. 6, the Browns are projected to select either wide receiver Carnell Tate or a top offensive line prospect such as Francis Mauigoa, Spencer Fano, Monroe Freeling or Kadyn Proctor. Later in the first round, they are likely to target whatever position they don’t fill first, which could put them in line to draft wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, Omar Cooper Jr., KC Concepcion or Denzel Boston, or offensive lineman Blake Miller.

Of course, this all good chance with a draft-day trade. The Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys have been mentioned as the most likely potential partners, though a surprise team could enter the mix based on how the early selections play out.

Regardless, Berry will be under a great deal of pressure to at least approach the success he had last year, when the Browns added Mason Graham, Carson Schwesinger, Quinshon Judkins, Harold Fannin Jr. and Dylan Sampson, in addition to quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

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Browns Projected To Land Playmaker In 2026 Draft