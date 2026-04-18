Analyst Believes One Prospect Would Elevate Browns’ Offense

The Cleveland Browns could be facing an interesting dilemma in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The best player available at No. 6 overall could be at a position that seems to be one of the most secure on their entire roster.

However, the Browns may simply not be able to pass on the extremely high ceiling projected for running back Jeremiyah Love, who some rankings have as the best overall prospect in the entire draft. Yet, the Browns seemingly found their running back of the future, Quinshon Judkins, in the second round last year.

Analyst Lance Reisland said he believes that Love would elevate the Browns’ offense and have a positive effect on all of its skill players, including Judkins.

“If Jeremiyah Love’s on my team, he’s my best offensive player by a lot,” Reisland said. “That makes [Harold] Fannin [Jr.] really good. That makes Judkins really good. Because you have to account for Jeremiyah Love.”

New Cleveland head coach Todd Monken was hired primarily for his offensive expertise, particularly with the running game. But even he might struggle to find enough work for both Love and Judkins out of the backfield while also having enough targets in the passing game for Fannin at tight end and the pedestrian collection of wide receivers.

Perhaps the Browns are less confident than they appear in Judkins’ ability to return to form after suffering a serious leg injury late in his rookie season. He had shown the ability to be a No. 1 back with several outstanding games that helped him approach 1,000 yards in his first year.

In fact, general manager Andrew Berry has not ruled out trading up in this draft, ostensibly for a chance to draft Love within the top five picks. With so many other needs on offense, particularly at wide receiver and offensive lineman, this may not be the best use of draft capital for the franchise. However, a team like Cleveland can never have enough top-tier players, and Love is considered one of the best running back prospects in decades.

So it would be up to Monken and first-time offensive coordinator Travis Switzer to make all of the pieces work.

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