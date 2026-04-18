Deshaun Watson Is Teaching His Wife A New Sport

Deshaun Watson seems fully committed to taking on the upcoming competition with Shedeur Sanders that will determine the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback this season. After being sidelined for more than a year by an Achilles injury, Watson will have his work cut out for him.

The outcome could determine the course of the rest of Watson’s NFL career, so there is definitely a lot at stake. However, he is also trying to take his mind off things, at least for a little while.

A recent social media video showed Watson teaching his wife a new sport with a golf lesson.

“Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s new wife Jilly Anais posted this video that Deshaun has been giving her private golf lessons,” MLFootball posted on X.

TRENDING: #Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s new wife Jilly Anais posted this video that Deshaun has been giving her Private golf lessons. Watson is on a fully guaranteed, five-year, $230 million contract. Anais and Watson got engaged and married last year. https://t.co/ThVYTtG2O6 — MLFootball (@MLFootball) April 18, 2026

Watson and Anais were married in July 2025, after getting engaged in March. The quarterback and the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model had been dating since 2019, when Watson was with the Houston Texans.

Anais made some waves earlier this year when she perhaps jokingly suggested that she wanted the couple to move to Italy. It was just days after the Browns hired Todd Monken as their new head coach.

Since then, Cleveland has restructured Watson’s contract yet again, assuring his place on the roster for the 2026 season. It was thought to be his final season with the franchise after a very disappointing tenure since his arrival in a 2022 trade, but general manager Andrew Berry has not ruled out extending Watson’s stay if he performs well this season.

He will first have to beat out Sanders for the QB job, with Dillon Gabriel also still on the roster. Sanders took over as the starter after Gabriel was put into concussion protocol, but despite being the incumbent, Monken would not commit to him or anyone else, vowing to hold an open competition during the preseason.

Watson has not played in an NFL game since October 2024, so if he is Cleveland’s Week 1 starter this season, it will be his first action in almost two years. Meanwhile, Sanders did not distinguish himself over the course of his seven starts as a rookie.

Depending on how this all works out, Watson could be on the golf course, and the Browns could be back at square one in 2027 as their search for a franchise QB continues.

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