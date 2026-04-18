Browns Projected To Land Playmaker In 2026 Draft

The Cleveland Browns have fortunately landed in a good spot in the right draft to find a new wide receiver. The 2026 class has a viable prospect in the top 10, in the teens, and then later on in the first round.

So, whether the Browns use their No. 6 overall pick on the position, or do so later after a trade, they should be able to emerge from day one with an upgrade. The deeper they go into the first round, the more wide receivers come into play.

With that in mind, FOX Sports analyst Eric Williams is projecting that the Browns will land playmaker KC Concepcion in the 2026 draft.

“Looking for help offensively to support Shedeur Sanders, the addition of [KC] Concepcion would provide an all-around playmaker at the receiver position for the Browns. Concepcion is excellent at creating separation and making plays after the catch. Concepcion has been compared favorably to Zay Flowers, someone Cleveland head coach and offensive guru Todd Monken is familiar with from his time in Cleveland. He’s also garnered comparisons to another talented slot receiver in Doug Baldwin. Concepcion’s versatility, toughness and work ethic should make for a successful transition in Cleveland,” Williams wrote.

Concepcion is unlikely to be a top 20 pick, so he could be available late in the first round or early in the second round. The Athletic has him ranked as the No. 21 overall prospect, while Pro Football Focus puts him at No. 35, meaning the range of outcomes could be wide.

In addition to the No. 24 overall pick, the Browns also sit at No. 39 overall in the second round. Other potential wide receiver targets in that range include Jordyn Tyson, Omar Cooper Jr. and Denzel Boston.

Concepcion is a different type of player than all of them. At 5-foot-11, 196 pounds, in addition to Flowers, he has also been compared to Detroit Lions All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown as a dynamic inside threat.

Last season, his first at Texas A&M after two years at North Carolina State, he had 61 receptions for 919 yards in 13 games. His nine touchdown catches led the powerful SEC.

He also does not lack confidence. In a recent letter to NFL general managers on The Players Tribune, Concepcion addressed the fact that he has a speech impediment while also declaring himself “the best receiver in this draft. Period.”

The Browns are likely to be in a good spot to land Concepcion, and they could do so even if they select another wide receiver earlier in the draft.

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Draft Analyst Urges Browns To Make 'Safe' WR Pick