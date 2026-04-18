Skip Bayless Proposes Blockbuster Browns Draft Trade

It is widely thought that the best way to help Shedeur Sanders improve as the quarterback of the Cleveland Browns is to give him a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver to work with. The Browns are in a good position to do that with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, where Carnell Tate could become Sanders’ ideal teammate.

However, there is a growing idea that the best way to improve the fortunes of Sanders, and the entire Browns offense in general, is to find a way to draft running back Jeremiyah Love. That’s despite the fact that Quinshon Judkins is coming off a strong rookie season as a second-round pick from last year’s draft.

Vocal Sanders supporter Skip Bayless is proposing a blockbuster Browns draft trade, which would have them moving up to No. 4 overall to select Love.

“What I would love to see is the Browns trading up two spots, and give Shedeur, Jeremiyah Love. I would just love to see the momentum of that,” Bayless said.

The Tennessee Titans currently hold that No. 4 pick, and they have been linked to Love in multiple mock drafts. Bayless said he would be willing to use both of the Browns’ first-round picks, including No. 24 overall, to make this deal.

A strong running game is beneficial to any young quarterback, but so is a dependable wide receiver. Seeing as the Browns already have the running back on the roster, Love may be a luxury pick that they simply cannot afford, especially if it costs them multiple draft picks.

However, general manager Andrew Berry has been very complimentary when asked about Love, and he has also hinted that the Browns would be willing to trade up for the right player. Consider the No. 1 overall prospect in this draft by some rankings, it is more than likely Love would be the target in such a scenario.

As Bayless acknowledged, Sanders may not be able to beat out Deshaun Watson in the competition for the starting QB job. So, Love could wind up helping Watson extend his stay in Cleveland instead.

If the Browns do not trade up, and Love is still on the board at No. 6, it will be very interesting to see what decision they make facing that scenario.

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