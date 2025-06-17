Browns Nation

Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Analyst Believes Browns Defender Is Being ‘Overlooked’

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ offense was the worst in the NFL last season and averaged just 15.2 points per game, which is why the four-man quarterback competition has been such a hot-button subject this offseason.

The defense in general hasn’t gotten much attention because of how messy the offense has been, but one analyst believes one defender in particular is being “overlooked.”

On a recent episode of Honor The Land, Max Loeb suggested fans could be overlooking Devin Bush and his potential to be a sub-package weapon for Cleveland.

“I don’t want him to compare him to JOK, but I do think their trigger is the same. I think they play very instinctually… that’s the guy who can be a One-Down difference maker,” Loeb said.

Loeb believes Bush has some similarities to Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who won’t play in 2025 due to the neck injury that knocked him out of the 2024 season.

Bush was a quiet and consistent contributor in his debut season with the Browns last year, posting 76 tackles over 16 games, as well as three pass deflections and a sack.

Bush hasn’t quite lived up to the billing of a No. 10 overall pick, but he is still just 26 and has been a reliable linebacker for six years in the NFL.

It’s possible Bush will have plenty of competition for snaps in 2025 as well, with Mohamoud Diabate breaking out and posting 70 tackles last season, as well as the presence of second-round rookie Carson Schwesinger, who projects to be an impact all-around linebacker out of UCLA.

There is plenty of upside on this defense, and it will be interesting to see how the moving parts settle in as training camp gets underway.

It could be a sneaky good defense, and the unit would certainly benefit from the offense not consistently putting them in bad positions once again.

Justin Hussong
