KC Concepcion Turns Heads With Big Play At Browns OTAs

The Cleveland Browns used the 24th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on KC Concepcion, and it did not take long for the rookie wide receiver to show exactly why the front office was so high on him.

During OTAs, Concepcion made a play that caught the attention of everyone watching, hauling in a leaping grab over the middle on a throw from Deshaun Watson that put his athleticism on full display right from the jump.

“Go get that thing,KC,” Browns Film Breakdown wrote.

Go get that thing, KC. pic.twitter.com/iYMYPc9PE4 — Browns Film Breakdown (@BrownsFilmBDN) May 27, 2026

That kind of play in a non padded setting matters more than people give it credit for. OTAs are not live action, but the ability to go up and make a contested catch over the middle while showing off that kind of body control tells you something about what a receiver brings to the table when the lights actually come on.

Concepcion arrives in Cleveland as one of the more productive wide receivers in recent college history. He put together a remarkable three-year career that included stops at North Carolina State and Texas A&M, finishing with 185 receptions for 2,218 yards and 28 touchdowns across 38 games. His freshman season at NC State was one of the most impressive debuts in recent memory, catching 71 passes for 839 yards and 10 touchdowns in 13 games. He earned All-American honors in 2025 at Texas A&M after catching 61 balls for 919 yards and 10 scores while averaging 15.1 yards per reception.

At 5’11 and 190 pounds with the athleticism he showed on that OTA grab, Concepcion profiles as a receiver who can win at all three levels of the field and make things happen after the catch. His ability to move between two high profile programs and produce at an elite level in both places speaks to the kind of adaptability that translates well to the professional game.

Watson is connecting with the first-round receiver, and it appears the two are building chemistry, which is a positive sign for a quarterback who needs all the momentum he can generate heading into training camp.

Concepcion is going to be a name Browns fans say a lot over the next several years.

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Browns Defender Suffers Injury In OTAs