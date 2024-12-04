Analyst Says Browns Have ‘Solved’ Their QB Issues

The Cleveland Browns aren’t likely to make the playoffs this season.

To say that this is a major disappointment would be a massive understatement.

On a positive note, they may have gained momentum for the next season.

Jameis Winston has been responsible for the offense for the past five weeks.

And while he has been far from perfect, he’s been a breath of fresh air for this team.

That’s why Jason Smith of FOX Sports Radio believes he’s already secured his spot as the team’s QB1 going forward.

Following the loss to the Denver Broncos, he claimed that Winston had just won himself the job for the upcoming campaign:

“Jameis Winston has just won the Browns’ starting quarterback job for next year. Browns have solved their quarterback quandary,” he said.

🎙️@howaboutafresca: "Jameis Winston has just won the Browns' starting quarterback job for next year. Browns have solved their quarterback quandary." pic.twitter.com/zoqvPjH3Jb — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) December 3, 2024

He claimed that he’s made Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore, and David Njoku look the best they’ve ever looked in their NFL careers, so he’s solved a major issue for this team.

This does make some sense.

Winston’s talent has never been doubted, and the numbers don’t lie.

Then again, we can’t ignore his turnover issues and inconsistency.

Yes, he threw for 497 yards and four touchdowns, but he also threw three interceptions, two of which were returned for a touchdown.

Granted, the offense has looked much better, but it’s not like the bar was too high.

If anything, he’s a better option than this version of Deshaun Watson, but that doesn’t mean he’s a starting-caliber quarterback.

He’s a former No. 1 pick turned backup for a reason, and the Browns should explore all avenues in the offseason.

