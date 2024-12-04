Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, December 4, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Says Browns Have ‘Solved’ Their QB Issues

Analyst Says Browns Have ‘Solved’ Their QB Issues

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 11: Cleveland Browns helmets rest on the bench prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 11, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns aren’t likely to make the playoffs this season.

To say that this is a major disappointment would be a massive understatement.

On a positive note, they may have gained momentum for the next season.

Jameis Winston has been responsible for the offense for the past five weeks.

And while he has been far from perfect, he’s been a breath of fresh air for this team.

That’s why Jason Smith of FOX Sports Radio believes he’s already secured his spot as the team’s QB1 going forward.

Following the loss to the Denver Broncos, he claimed that Winston had just won himself the job for the upcoming campaign:

“Jameis Winston has just won the Browns’ starting quarterback job for next year. Browns have solved their quarterback quandary,” he said.

He claimed that he’s made Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore, and David Njoku look the best they’ve ever looked in their NFL careers, so he’s solved a major issue for this team.

This does make some sense.

Winston’s talent has never been doubted, and the numbers don’t lie.

Then again, we can’t ignore his turnover issues and inconsistency.

Yes, he threw for 497 yards and four touchdowns, but he also threw three interceptions, two of which were returned for a touchdown.

Granted, the offense has looked much better, but it’s not like the bar was too high.

If anything, he’s a better option than this version of Deshaun Watson, but that doesn’t mean he’s a starting-caliber quarterback.

He’s a former No. 1 pick turned backup for a reason, and the Browns should explore all avenues in the offseason.

NEXT:  Former Player Rips Browns' Defense, Calls Them 'Soft'
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation