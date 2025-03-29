Analyst Believes Browns Have Made A Decision About Shedeur Sanders

In February, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett made headlines when the six-time Pro Bowler publicly requested to be traded, asking the organization to send him to a Super Bowl contender this year.

Cleveland stood firm in its stance, insisting the Browns had a path to the playoffs by addressing the team’s instability at the quarterback position.

Garrett finally relented to his team’s vision, and he signed a four-year contract extension that made him the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.

The defensive end’s recent comments suggest Browns GM Andrew Berry shared the organization’s plans with Garrett, giving him the confidence to remain with Cleveland for the long haul.

Analyst Josh Frascella is connecting the dots from Garrett’s recent comments.

Frascella believes the Browns have made a decision about what to do with the team’s No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft, plans that the analyst said will not include Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

“Myles Garrett’s comments to the media have made it pretty clear that the Browns are NOT taking Shedeur Sanders,” Frascella said.

NFL Draft UPDATE: Myles Garrett’s comments to the media have made it pretty clear that the Browns are NOT taking Shedeur Sanders pic.twitter.com/TN5bFe2mc2 — John Frascella (Football) (@NFLFrascella) March 28, 2025

Frascella believes this because Garrett mentioned in his recent comments that it would be important to be patient with a young quarterback.

Shedeur Sanders has mentioned in the past that he expects to start right away.

The analyst suggested Cleveland will look to the team’s second-round draft pick to take their quarterback for the future.

“Remember, Garrett knows Andrew Berry’s plans… sounds like Jaxson Dart is gonna be sitting behind Kirk Cousins,” Frascella offered.

Cleveland Browns HEADLINE: Myles Garrett goes on the record saying, “Any team that’s going to go far needs a QB, one that’s young, can learn, and is willing to be patient with the process.” Remember, Garrett KNOWS Andrew Berry’s plans… sounds like Jaxson Dart is gonna be… pic.twitter.com/LSFLjOiRHc — John Frascella (Football) (@NFLFrascella) March 28, 2025

Dart recently spent a significant amount of time working out in front of Cleveland’s coaches.

The rookie would join the recently acquired Kenny Pickett as the team’s only healthy quarterbacks on the roster for the 2025 season.

