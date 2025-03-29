Analyst Names ‘Ideal’ First 2 Picks For Browns In Draft

The Cleveland Browns have ten picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, including the No. 2 overall pick, which is currently a hot-button subject since there are a few blue-chip prospects the Browns could use the pick on.

With Kenny Pickett being the only active quarterback on the roster, given Deshaun Watson is likely out for the 2025 season due to his second Achilles tear, it’s a safe bet that the Browns will take a QB at some point in April’s draft.

Team insider John Sabol took to X and said that the “most ideal” first two picks for the Browns would be Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart, though there is one small problem with that.

“Carter and Dart would be the most ideal first two picks for the #Browns. Problem is Dart likely won’t be there at 33.”

Dart’s stock has been rising, but if the Browns think he could be the guy, they certainly have the ammo to make a move back into the first round if they want to double dip.

Carter would give the Browns one of the league’s most dangerous pass-rushing duos in recent memory by pairing him with Myles Garrett, who recently signed an extension keeping him in Cleveland through 2030.

The biggest question is whether or not the Browns are going to take Shedeur Sanders at No. 2, but given the fact that team executives and coaches recently spent time with Carter and took him out to dinner, it’s possible the Browns are leaning towards the Penn State product.

There is still nearly a full month to speculate about who the Browns’ next quarterback will be, so fans better buckle up because this story isn’t ending too soon.

