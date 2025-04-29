Browns Nation

Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Analyst Believes Browns Made A Mistake Signing WR

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns added several significant pieces to their roster via the 2025 NFL Draft, wanting to change the trajectory for the team moving forward.

Most of their picks have been received well from fans and from people around the league, a sign that the Browns are headed in the right direction.

They weren’t done adding players just in the draft, as it was recently announced that they were signing Diontae Johnson, a move that has already gotten plenty of negative feedback.

Nick Wilson and Jonathan Peterlin talked about this on 92.3’s “The Fan,” mentioning that this isn’t the type of move that the Browns should be making.

“What are we doing? Next year has to be about healing that locker room. I do not like this,” Wilson said.

In Wilson’s mind, the Browns need to not only get stronger on the field but off of it as well, and he doesn’t believe Johnson has the mindset or ability to help them in this way.

Johnson was rostered by the Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens, and Houston Texans last year, only appearing in 12 games, including one playoff appearance.

While he’s been a valuable contributor in the past, Johnson only compiled 34 receptions for 387 yards, not making a massive dent in any of the offenses he suited up for.

It will be interesting to see how the Browns utilize him in 2025, especially knowing their quarterback situation could change a lot throughout the season if things aren’t going as well as expected.

He could see a carousel at the position, which might not be a good thing if he wants to get better and reclaim his status as a strong WR in this league.

Andrew Elmquist
