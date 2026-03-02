Analyst Believes Browns QB Room Shakeup Is Coming

There have been a lot of questions and uncertainty floating around the Cleveland Browns and their plans for the quarterback next season. Weeks into the offseason, there remains no clarity, and some fans are growing frustrated.

Others are just giving up on the idea of knowing what’s going on behind the scenes in Cleveland, instead committing to the idea that changes could or could not be coming at quarterback.

Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Rizzo sounded angry about the Browns, and he predicted that the quarterback room as we see it now will go through some changes soon.

“I’m starting to think the [Browns] quarterback room as it is right now is not going to be the quarterback room,” Rizzo said.

"I'm starting to think the quarterback room as it is right now is not going to be the quarterback room," – Rizz on the Browns offseason 😯 https://t.co/rxO9IRBBzX pic.twitter.com/9pXYmxR4dV — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 2, 2026

Rizzo has seemingly thrown his hands in the air when it comes to getting a clear message from the Browns. Asking who will be the starting quarterback next season seems like a moot point, at least right now. The powers that be aren’t revealing if Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, or Dillon Gabriel will be QB1 next season because they truly do not know what the road ahead will bring.

Over the last several weeks, there have been rumors of the Browns looking for a quarterback in the draft, via a trade, or free agency. To be fair, these rumors have flared up many times before, but they have gained more volume recently. This proves that Cleveland really hasn’t decided on their path.

There is a loud chorus of people who are calling on the Browns to stick with Sanders next season, with Watson performing as a backup QB if he’s healthy. They believe the Browns need to give Sanders more time to get used to playing in the NFL, while everyone knows the team is financially bound to Watson.

A shakeup could be on the horizon, but we don’t know if it’ll come through the draft, through a trade, or because of free agency. Any route could cost the Browns a lot, either with draft picks, money, or contracts. This is the sort of shakeup that could set the team back and put them in even worse financial shape.

For that reason and others, a lot of fans want the Browns to settle down and be cautious when it comes to any QB change. But the team may not listen to them.

NEXT:

New Browns Lineman Releases Statement After Trade