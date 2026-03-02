New Browns Lineman Releases Statement After Trade

The Cleveland Browns took the first step in rebuilding their offensive line by acquiring Tytus Howard in a trade with the Houston Texans. Not only did they give up a fifth-round pick in the deal, but the Browns also gave Howard a three-year extension.

With one year remaining on his current contract, Howard is now signed with the Browns through the 2029 season. As a brand-new foundational piece, he already looks to be ready to help Cleveland turn things around.

The new Browns lineman released a statement after the trade, and he expressed his gratitude to Houston while vowing to “help change the program” in Cleveland.

“I just appreciate the support over the last seven years. I’ll always be a Texan forever. I’m excited to go to Cleveland and turn the city up and help change the program and win some games,” Howard said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

'I just appreciate the support over the last seven years. I'll always be a Texan forever. I'm excited to go to Cleveland and turn the city up and help change the program and win some games.' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 2, 2026

Howard was a first-round pick by the Texans in the 2019 NFL Draft. Over his seven seasons, he started all 93 regular-season games he played, with an additional four starts in the playoffs the past two years.

His versatility was likely very attractive to the Browns, as he played right tackle and both guard positions for the Texans last season. Cleveland is facing the very real prospect of losing all of its most-used starters from this past season as free agents, so Howard provides them flexibility not only on the field but also in who they can pursue on the market to fill in those gaps.

It is uncertain where the Browns plan to use him, which is a decision that could become clearer following the 2026 NFL Draft. If the Browns are able to land a tackle with the No. 6 or No. 24 overall pick, and with Dawand Jones on track to return from his latest season-ending injury, Howard could be used at one of the guard spots.

If Cleveland fails to land a starting-caliber tackle in the draft or as a free agent, Howard can be used there instead. Either way, as he’s about to turn 30 before the season and is armed with a new contract, he hopefully will be a fixture on the line for years to come.

Now, the Browns must go about the business of building out the rest of the unit and the roster overall.

