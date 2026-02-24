Analyst Makes Eye-Opening Claim About Shedeur Sanders

The 2026 NFL season is still several months away, but Cleveland Browns fans are already wondering who their starting quarterback will be. Shedeur Sanders had the reins to the offense for the entire second half of the season, but that was under Kevin Stefanski’s regime.

Todd Monken has not tipped his hand one way or another to this point, only indicating that the Browns’ quarterback room will be a true competition. Whether that’s just between Sanders and Deshaun Watson or others that will be added to the roster remains to be seen, but fans seem to have their theories.

With two first-round picks in the upcoming draft, some have speculated that the Browns are going to use one of their selections on a QB to compete for the starting role. However, it’s said to be a lighter draft class, QB prospect-wise, and analyst Emory Hunt actually made a bold claim when asked about Sanders compared to this class in a recent appearance on 92.3’s The Fan.

“I have a higher grade on Shedeur than I did on anyone in this draft class,” Hunt said.

"There is not and not even Fernando Mendoza. I have a higher grade on Shedeur Sanders than I did on anybody in this draft class." 🚨 @FBallGameplan with @JPeterlin and @RuiterWrongFAN on how #Browns QB Shedeur Sanders stacks up to this rookie class 🏈 https://t.co/JyY0OFbmpl pic.twitter.com/rxJnSDySDG — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) February 23, 2026

As Hunt indicated, he’s actually higher on Sanders than Fernando Mendoza, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and a National Champion at Indiana. Mendoza is slated to go No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, while Sanders was never given a grade that high during the pre-draft process.

Hunt is clearly excited about his future in the NFL, whether that’s with the Browns or another organization. Being the son of Deion Sanders is certainly a lot to live up to, but if Shedeur’s pure athleticism and genes come through sooner rather than later, he could be a bona fide starter in this league.

The biggest question is whether the Browns will allow him to grow and develop. So many quarterbacks through the years have taken a few seasons to get acclimated to the league and get their feet wet, but it’s unclear if this team will and can be patient enough for that process to play out with Sanders.

NEXT:

QB Rumor Sparks Trade Speculation About Shedeur Sanders