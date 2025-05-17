Analyst Believes Browns Rookie Will Be A ‘Nightmare’ For Opponents

The Cleveland Browns were the first pivot point of the 2025 NFL Draft as the overwhelming consensus was that the Tennessee Titans would take Cam Ward first overall.

At No. 2, the Browns had their pick of Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter but instead the team decided to trade down to No. 5 with the Jacksonville Jaguars to pick up additional draft compensation.

Jacksonville used the trade to take Hunter, while Cleveland wound up taking Mason Graham.

Graham was widely considered to be the best defensive tackle in the draft thanks to his motor, technique, and attitude on the field.

While there were some concerns about his size and length, the Browns obviously didn’t care as he simply produces good results.

Analysts like Lance Reisland believe Graham will be a fan favorite and a nightmare for opposing offenses.

“Mason Graham’s a guy when the pads go on… the Browns fans, I think will be very, very pleased when the pads go on because he’s going to be a nightmare for an offense,” Reisland said.

Graham is a former wrestler who has a good sense of leverage which allows him to get into blockers quicker and move them to generate pressure on the quarterback.

The lack of elite measurables and strength might have been too much of a knock for teams in the draft process, but Cleveland can use talent anywhere on its roster so gambling on Graham feels like a fine bet.

It’s far too early to know whether or not trading down and taking Graham was the right move, but at worst the Browns have a solid piece to build around along their defensive line.

