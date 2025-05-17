Former GM Reveals Concerning Evaluation On Dillon Gabriel

The Cleveland Browns quarterback room is buzzing with fresh energy as rookie minicamp gave coaches their first real look at newcomers Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

Initial reports seemed to favor Sanders, but the narrative quickly shifted as Gabriel showed unexpected poise throughout the weekend workouts.

Despite Gabriel’s strong showing, former NFL general manager Scot McCloughan recently shared an assessment that might dampen the growing enthusiasm around the rookie quarterback.

“I see him as No. 2 for life at best. And in a third round, that’s fine. I mean, you get number two […] I see him as a really good college quarterback. I see him as an average NFL quarterback,” McCloughan said during an appearance on 92.3 The Fan radio.

Even with this tempered evaluation, Gabriel managed to impress during rookie minicamp sessions.

The left-handed quarterback demonstrated fluid movement skills and connected consistently on intermediate throws, even with the competitive pressure of Sanders pushing for the same roster spot.

The competition between these young passers creates an intriguing subplot to the Cleveland Browns’ offseason.

Gabriel’s draft position tells part of the story – selected in the third round, he was the fifth quarterback taken after Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, and Jalen Milroe.

However, the Cleveland Browns’ actions following the draft suggest they have significant confidence in Gabriel’s potential.

Gabriel brings substantial college experience to Cleveland, having accumulated 63 starts across his time with UCF, Oklahoma, and Oregon.

His college career produced impressive numbers: 18,722 passing yards, 155 touchdowns, and just 32 interceptions.

Standing at 5-foot-11, Gabriel’s height remains the most discussed aspect of his profile as he transitions to the professional level.

As minicamp continues, both rookies will have opportunities to establish their places in the Cleveland Browns quarterback hierarchy.

