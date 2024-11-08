Analyst Believes Browns Should ‘Blow Up’ Roster With Myles Garrett Trade

Despite being off with a bye, the Cleveland Browns were a team every NFL franchise watched earlier this week.

Would the Browns signal their intentions to have a fire sale and eviserate their existing roster, or would Cleveland make minor changes this season?

Cleveland opted for the latter, keeping in tact much of the roster the team started the season with.

The Browns may eventually need to move forward despite these intentions, according to analyst Dustin Fox.

On the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” the analyst and former player said he believes the team should trade one of their cornerstone players – defensive end Myles Garrett – and “blow up” the roster in a full-scale rebuild (via X).

“It does suck, but I think they probably have to,” Fox said about trading Garrett, adding, “But because of the poor decisions they’ve made, they have to make a decision that sucks … They’re going to have to trade Myles Garrett, I believe, because they don’t have any assets to help build them.”

Fox inferred his poor decision comments toward the Deshaun Watson trade in 2022, one that exhausted six draft picks – including three first-round selections from 2022, 2023, and 2024.

He drove home his point by comparing Garrett to a Browns Legend from Cleveland’s recent past.

“Until you have a quarterback, what is Myles Garrett to you,” Fox asked rhetorically.

“He’s Joe Thomas,” Fox answered, comparing Garrett to the former Pro Bowl offensive lineman who experienced very little success with the Browns despite ending up in the NFL Hall of Fame.

NEXT:

Eric Metcalf Reveals His Thoughts On Current Browns Roster