Analyst Believes Browns Should Pursue 1 Veteran QB In Offseason

Cleveland Browns fans don’t have to be reminded of the team’s struggles at quarterback.

They’ve had countless players come through the doors over the past 20 years, and while several of those players have been initially met with hype and excitement, they haven’t panned out as well as expected.

Deshaun Watson is a recent example of that.

The Browns signed him to a massive deal despite having some off-field legal battles, but many had faith that he could return to form as a former MVP candidate.

However, Watson hasn’t been the same player since he left Houston, and injuries have kept him from making the biggest possible impact.

The team and fanbase have seemingly moved on from Watson, at least emotionally, if not contractually, meaning that they could be in the market for a new quarterback in 2025.

Fans and analysts have already thrown out their predictions and hopes for the position, including Ross Tucker, who talked about the possibility of the Browns pursuing Kirk Cousins.

“If he’s got a good relationship with Kevin Stefanski, I actually really like that idea,” Tucker said via 92.3 “The Fan.”

Cousins is a veteran with a lot of experience, and if the price is right, he could provide a lot of value to a Browns team that is seemingly a few players away from being playoff contenders.

He has struggled in his first year with the Atlanta Falcons, and seeing how he was recently benched for Michael Penix Jr., his outlook with the Falcons is not positive.

Will the Browns take a run at the 36-year-old, potentially finding a stopgap at the position?

