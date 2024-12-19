Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, December 19, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Believes Browns Should Pursue 1 Veteran QB In Offseason

Analyst Believes Browns Should Pursue 1 Veteran QB In Offseason

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Cleveland Browns fans look on in the third quarter of a game between the Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns fans don’t have to be reminded of the team’s struggles at quarterback.

They’ve had countless players come through the doors over the past 20 years, and while several of those players have been initially met with hype and excitement, they haven’t panned out as well as expected.

Deshaun Watson is a recent example of that.

The Browns signed him to a massive deal despite having some off-field legal battles, but many had faith that he could return to form as a former MVP candidate.

However, Watson hasn’t been the same player since he left Houston, and injuries have kept him from making the biggest possible impact.

The team and fanbase have seemingly moved on from Watson, at least emotionally, if not contractually, meaning that they could be in the market for a new quarterback in 2025.

Fans and analysts have already thrown out their predictions and hopes for the position, including Ross Tucker, who talked about the possibility of the Browns pursuing Kirk Cousins.

“If he’s got a good relationship with Kevin Stefanski, I actually really like that idea,” Tucker said via 92.3 “The Fan.”

Cousins is a veteran with a lot of experience, and if the price is right, he could provide a lot of value to a Browns team that is seemingly a few players away from being playoff contenders.

He has struggled in his first year with the Atlanta Falcons, and seeing how he was recently benched for Michael Penix Jr., his outlook with the Falcons is not positive.

Will the Browns take a run at the 36-year-old, potentially finding a stopgap at the position?

NEXT:  Browns Legend Admits The Team Is Making Him Depressed
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Andrew Elmquist
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

Browns Nation