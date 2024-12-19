Browns Nation

Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Browns Legend Admits The Team Is Making Him Depressed

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: A Cleveland Browns fan wears a paepr bag over his head during the second quarter of a NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ 2024 season has spiraled into a frustrating ordeal, with their 3-11 record painting a clear picture of their struggles.

The downward slide began when Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, leaving the team scrambling for solutions.

While Jameis Winston stepped in with some initial promise, his inconsistent performance has only added to the team’s mounting problems.

Despite attempts to shake things up, including changes in offensive play-calling, the Browns just can’t seem to find their rhythm.

The team’s decline hasn’t gone unnoticed by former players.

Josh Cribbs, the ex-Browns wide receiver, recently shared his thoughts on his podcast, expressing disbelief at how drastically things have changed.

“Talking about the Browns kinda makes me depressed a little bit.”

Browns fans are experiencing what feels like the five stages of grief as they watch their team struggle week after week.

The emotional rollercoaster swings from denial to anger, with each loss hitting harder than the last.

Yet, amid the disappointment, there’s a subtle ray of hope. The organization’s decision to extend both Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry’s contracts signals a commitment to their long-term vision.

Through it all, Cleveland’s dedicated fan base remains remarkably resilient.

Despite the current struggles, they continue to support their team, clinging to the possibility of a turnaround that, for now, seems distant but not impossible.

Browns Nation