Analyst Believes Browns Should Sign Former Bengals QB

The Cleveland Browns find themselves at a pivotal moment heading into the 2024 offseason, with quarterback stability emerging as their most pressing concern.

After a challenging season and Deshaun Watson’s injury woes, the franchise faces crucial decisions that will shape their competitive future – decisions their passionate fanbase is watching closely.

In this ongoing quarterback discussion, Cleveland analyst Adam Gerstenhaber shared an intriguing perspective on his “The Bullpen” podcast, suggesting the Browns should make a move for former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton.

“Andy Dalton has been a clear backup, and he’s worked with a lot of young quarterbacks, and from all accounts, he’s been a great mentor. We saw Bryce Young with Andy Dalton this year really take off when he got his second chance. I think Andy Dalton, I know people know him from the Bengals, of course, but I think he could be a great influence on a young quarterback,” Adam explained.

Gerstenhaber emphasized Dalton’s recent success in backup roles, particularly highlighting his impact on developing quarterbacks.

While Dalton’s days as a starter might be behind him, his value as a mentor has become increasingly apparent, especially considering his work with Young this past season.

Mary Kay Cabot, joining the show’s discussion, reinforced this perspective.

She drew parallels to Josh McCown’s previous mentorship role with the Browns, suggesting Dalton could provide similar guidance, especially if Cleveland brings in a young quarterback.

Cabot’s analysis went deeper, noting how the NFL’s evolution has made it easier for college concepts to translate to the professional level.

This shift has opened doors for rookie quarterbacks to find success earlier, as demonstrated by C.J. Stroud and Jayden Daniels’ performances.

Rather than pursuing high-profile options like Matthew Stafford, Cabot suggests the Browns might be better served by bringing in Dalton.

His combination of veteran experience and mentorship capabilities, along with his ability to step in as a starter if needed, could provide Cleveland with the stability they’re seeking without breaking the bank.

